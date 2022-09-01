Grandfather, uncle held for raping nine-year-old in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, August 31
The Ludhiana police yesterday arrested two persons on the charges of raping a nine-year-old girl at the EWS colony. The suspects are grandfather and uncle, father’s younger brother, of the victim.
The suspects have been identified as Naresh Kumar Kalu and Mahinderpal, both residents of EWS colony.
The complainant, the girl’s mother, told the police that on August 29 her daughter felt severe pain in her stomach. When she was asked about the cause of pain, she revealed that her grandfather and uncle had been sexually harassing her.
The duo had been raping the minor girl for the past several months and they had also threatened her not to reveal about the matter to anyone, the victim’s mother said.
Investigating officer ASI Prem Chand said after registering a case and conducting preliminary probe, both suspects were arrested.
