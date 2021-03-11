Granthi tortured, 7 booked

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, August 18

The Sandaur police have booked seven persons under Sections 365, 355, 382, 323, 506 of the IPC and Sections 3 (1), 3 (1) (a) and 3 (1) (e) of the SC/ST Act for allegedly torturing a granthi mazhabi Sikh of Lohatbaddi village on August 14.

The accused included three unidentified persons along with Jaspreet Singh, Kaka Singh, Darshan Singh, Jagjit Singh, all residents of Abdullapur Chuhane village under Sandaur police station.

Tension gripped the region following an incident in which a mazhabi Sikh Granthi, Hardev Singh of Lohatbaddi village, was reportedly tortured and forced to drink urine after abducting him on Sunday.

Suspicion over illicit relations with a woman at Abdullapur Chuhane was allegedly the reason behind the incident. Though a compromise was earlier reached between the victims and the suspects, the aggrieved party has now approached the Central Valmiki Sabha India after videos of the incident went viral on social media.

Geja Ram, national chairman, Central Valmiki Sabha, alleged that the administration had failed to take action against the suspects.

Sandaur SHO Sukhwinder Singh said a probe had been initiated into the allegations after registering an FIR against the seven persons on Wednesday evening.