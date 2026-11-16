Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Ludhiana / Grappling with festive garbage rush, Ludhiana residents seek lasting solution

Grappling with festive garbage rush, Ludhiana residents seek lasting solution

‘Too late’: Flay Ludhiana MC's cleanliness drive, seek accountability

article_Author
Sukhpreet Singh
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:44 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Ludhiana MC has struggled with the surge in waste generation due to the festive season.
Advertisement

Residents irked by lack of sanitation across the city called for a permanent solution to the problem even as the Municipal Corporation (MC) continued a special cleanliness drive that started on Saturday.

With increased garbage generation amid Diwali festivities, the city has been choking on its own waste since Thursday, with the solid waste management system coming to a near total crash and the MC falling well short of its responsibilities.

The garbage had started to overflow from compactor sites and dumping points, spilling onto roads in various areas of the city.

Gaganpreet Singh, a resident, said conditions in several neighbourhoods were becoming increasingly difficult to manage as garbage continued to remain scattered in public spaces, affecting routine life.

Advertisement

MC officials attributed the situation to the festive rush. They maintained that garbage was otherwise lifted regularly from secondary collection points and said efforts would be made to prevent a recurrence.

The residents pointed out that this was not the first time they were facing the issue, having braved similar conditions at least twice this year.

The residents said “temporary action” after the situation had already worsened couldn’t be a substitute for an efficient waste management system. They urged the authorities to ensure that roads and residential areas do not turn into dumping grounds again.

Advertisement

Garbage heaps accumulating along roadsides and in residential localities have made movement difficult for residents, who fear the situation could, at any time, spiral into a major public health concern.

Simleen Kaur, another resident, said urgent intervention was needed to address the sanitation crisis rather than political claims about development. She urged the state government and the MC to ensure clean roads, timely lifting of waste and a healthy environment for residents.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Kamaljit Sohi questioned the accountability of local legislators, councillors and civic officials. He said maintaining cleanliness and safeguarding public health were among the basic responsibilities of elected representatives and the civic body.

Advertisement

Sohi warned that accumulated garbage and stagnant water could provide favourable conditions for mosquito breeding and increase the risk of diseases, including dengue, cholera and other infections.

He said preventive steps should be taken before the situation led to an outbreak.

He added that he would approach the human rights commission if residents continued to be forced to live in unhygienic conditions.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts