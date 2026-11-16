Grappling with festive garbage rush, Ludhiana residents seek lasting solution

Residents irked by lack of sanitation across the city called for a permanent solution to the problem even as the Municipal Corporation (MC) continued a special cleanliness drive that started on Saturday.

With increased garbage generation amid Diwali festivities, the city has been choking on its own waste since Thursday, with the solid waste management system coming to a near total crash and the MC falling well short of its responsibilities.

The garbage had started to overflow from compactor sites and dumping points, spilling onto roads in various areas of the city.

Gaganpreet Singh, a resident, said conditions in several neighbourhoods were becoming increasingly difficult to manage as garbage continued to remain scattered in public spaces, affecting routine life.

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MC officials attributed the situation to the festive rush. They maintained that garbage was otherwise lifted regularly from secondary collection points and said efforts would be made to prevent a recurrence.

The residents pointed out that this was not the first time they were facing the issue, having braved similar conditions at least twice this year.

The residents said “temporary action” after the situation had already worsened couldn’t be a substitute for an efficient waste management system. They urged the authorities to ensure that roads and residential areas do not turn into dumping grounds again.

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Garbage heaps accumulating along roadsides and in residential localities have made movement difficult for residents, who fear the situation could, at any time, spiral into a major public health concern.

Simleen Kaur, another resident, said urgent intervention was needed to address the sanitation crisis rather than political claims about development. She urged the state government and the MC to ensure clean roads, timely lifting of waste and a healthy environment for residents.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Kamaljit Sohi questioned the accountability of local legislators, councillors and civic officials. He said maintaining cleanliness and safeguarding public health were among the basic responsibilities of elected representatives and the civic body.

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Sohi warned that accumulated garbage and stagnant water could provide favourable conditions for mosquito breeding and increase the risk of diseases, including dengue, cholera and other infections.

He said preventive steps should be taken before the situation led to an outbreak.

He added that he would approach the human rights commission if residents continued to be forced to live in unhygienic conditions.