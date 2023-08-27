 Green belts along Metro Road in state of neglect : The Tribune India

Contaminated water supply during monsoon irks residents, hanging high-tension wires pose risk

A green belt in a dilapidated condition in Urban Estate Phase 2. Photo: Inderjeet Verma



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, August 26

Residents of Urban Estate Phase 2 (Jamalpur) in Ward 24 have alleged that despite repeated requests, the authorities have failed to properly maintain green belts along Metro Road, which links Chandigarh Road with Focal Point areas. Parks in the nearby LIG and MIG flat areas along Metro Road are also crying for attention.

A waterlogged street in need of repair and proper drainage at LIG flats in Ward 24 in Ludhiana. Photo: Inderjeet Verma

Complaints from residents across the ward further include the issue of stray cattle roaming in the streets and occasional instances of contaminated water supply. The tangled mess of cables has also become a nuisance, as the authorities concerned have not taken any measures to address the problem in various areas.

A group of Urban Estate Phase 2 (Jamalpur) residents said that the green belts along Metro Road have been neglected for a long time. As a result, these green belts have become a gathering place for drug addicts due to the negligence of the authorities, added the group.

What residents say

Green belts have deteriorated over a long period and become a hub for drug addicts. But the authorities have failed to take any action in this regard. Besides, we are facing the problem of waterlogging on street number 1 after rainfall. The authorities should address the issue of clogged drains along roads and streets at the earliest. —Tharvinder Singh, A resident of Urban Estate Phase 2 (Jamalpur)

During the ongoing monsoon, we consistently received contaminated water in the morning. The Municipal Corporation should ensure supply of clean drinking water to all the residents. We further urge the MC to shift stray cattle from roads to shelters. There is also a pressing need to improve the solid waste management system. —Sonu, a resident of Jamalpur Awana

The local residents have urged the administration to ensure the development of neglected green spaces in their locality. The parking area floor in one of the local markets of Urban Estate is also in a state of disrepair.

Aman Malhotra, a resident of an LIG flat in the ward, said that a street that was already in a bad state was damaged further during the monsoon and must be reconstructed at the earliest. He also complained about malfunctioning streetlights and the poor state of parks in the MIG and LIG flat areas.

In Jamalpur Awana, a few residents have reported intermittent cases of contaminated water supply, particularly in the morning. They also raised concerns over the stray cattle menace. Local commuters have demanded that stray cattle should be shifted to shelters to prevent road accidents.

In Gobind Colony, some residents complained about the high-tension wires hanging ‘dangerously’ close to several houses. They have demanded that the Municipal Corporation should engage in discussions with Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to relocate these wires away from residential areas. Additionally, a transformer installed in the middle of the road in the area is disrupting traffic movement and has even caused several accidents, a shopkeeper said.

Former councillor Pal Singh Grewal, who won the election from Ward 24 as a Congress candidate in 2018, claimed that he had accomplished 100 per cent of the development projects during his tenure from March 2018 to March 2023, including road recarpeting, installation of interlocking tiles in streets and various other improvements.

