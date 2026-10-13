Green Land paddlers clinch 4 gold medals in LSSC Championship

Students of Green Land Senior Secondary Public School, Jalandhar Bypass branch, won four gold medals, including a clean sweep in all three boys’ age categories, at the Ludhiana Sahodaya School Complex (LSSC) Table Tennis Championship.

The event, held at Green Land Convent School, Sector 32, Chandigarh Road, saw the school’s paddlers dominate the competition, winning gold medals in the U-14, U-17, and U-19 boys’ sections. The girls also made their mark, securing the top position in the U-17 category.

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Chairman of the chain of Green Land Schools Rajesh Rudhra and principal Baldeep Pandher congratulated the players and their coach, Harpreet Jolly, on the achievement.