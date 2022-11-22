Green Land School boys emerge victorious

Ludhiana, November 21
Green Land Senior Secondary Public School, Jalandhar bypass, clinched the title in Ludhiana Sahodaya School Complex (LSSC) Cricket Tournament for Boys U-14 held here at International Public School, Sandhu Nagar.
In the final match, batting first, International Public School scored 76 runs for a loss of six wickets in 15 overs in which the main contribution came from Akam, who scored 34 runs.
For Green Land School, Vibhaas Yadav, Krishna, Jaishnav and Hiren Chaudhary captured one wicket each.
Green Land School achieved the target after losing only two wickets with two overs to spare and fetched the title. Vibhaas contributed 34 runs and Hiren remained unbeaten at 21 to help their school emerge winners.
Rajesh Rudhra, director-cum-director, chain of Green Land Schools, and principal Baldeep Pandher congratulated the students and their coach Ravi on the achievement.
