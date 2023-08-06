Green Land School students win U-14 chess championship

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, August 5

Students of Green Land Convent School, Sector 32 branch, emerged victorious in the boys and girls U-14 section while Green Land Senior Secondary School, Jalandhar bypass, came out triumphant in the girls U-19 group in the Ludhiana Sahodhya School Complex Chess Competition held here at Darshan Academy, Bhambia Kalan.

Over 60 students from 15 schools took part in this competition. GMT International Public School, Kakowal Road branch, clinched the title in boys U-19 category. Atam Vallabh Jain School and Green Land School, Basti Jodhewal secured second position in the girls and boys U-19 section, respectively.

St Francis School, Mundia Kalan, and Alpine Wood School, Sandhu Nagar, finished as runners-up in the girls and boys U-14 section, respectively.

Rajdeep Kaur Aulukh, principal of host school, thanked the participants for cooperation in organising the competition successfully.

#Chess