Green Land student bags silver medal in district taekwondo championship

Demonstrating grit, precision and fighting spirit, Viven, a student of Class XI of Green Land Convent School, New Subhash Nagar, brought laurels to the institution by winning a silver medal in the Open District Taekwondo Championship.

Viven showcased commendable technique and confidence during the competition, holding his own against strong contenders to finish on the podium, reflecting his determination to excel in the demanding combat sport.

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Congratulating Viven on his achievement, Rajesh Rudhra, chairman, chain of Green Land Schools, lauded the student’s performance and appreciated efforts of the school’s sports faculty in nurturing young talent.

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The school principal also expressed happiness over the achievement and said competitive spots provided students with opportunities to discover their potential and develop self-belief.