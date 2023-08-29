Green Valley students shine in zonal tourneys

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, August 28

Zonal-level sports competitions under various categories were held at Green Valley Public Senior Secondary School, Government High School (GHS) at Jandali Khurd and Government High School at Ahmedgarh.

Executive Magistrate Manmohan Kumar Kaushik inaugurated the event while District Education Officer Khalil Mohammad supervised the tourney and ensured that the games were conducted smoothly at various places.

Green Valley School bagged the first position in badminton in the U-19 girls and boys categories and the U-17 boys category. MGMN Senior Secondary School, DAV School and Government High School bagged second positions in these categories.

Girls of GHS Ahmedgarh won badminton U-17 competition by defeating Green Valley Public Senior School in the final match.

Pawan Kumar, convener of the event, announced that MGMN Senior Secondary School won in the kabaddi (National Style) competition in both U-14 and U-19 boys categories.

Meanwhile, Government High School, Ahmedgarh, won first prize in the U-17 boys category while GHS Jandali Khurd had to contend with the second position. Government Middle School won second prize in the U-14 boys section.

Kho-kho teams of Green Valley School won the first prize in various categories trailing teams of Gandhi School, GHS Ahmedgarh and DAV School to the second positions.

