Grief engulfs Jagraon as victims of Vrindavan boat tragedy laid to rest

Touching scenes were witnessed during the cremation of ten victims of Friday’s Vrindavan boat tragedy, leaving residents across the region in tears.

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The deceased, including seven women, were cremated at various locations, including Dalla Road, Ludhiana and Moga in Punjab, as well as Bhiwani in Haryana.

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Political leaders, including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Jagraon MLA Saravjit Kaur Manuke, and other current and former legislators, visited cremation grounds and the homes of the deceased to offer condolences.

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Family members began preparations early Saturday morning before the bodies were transported from Vrindavan.

While Rakesh Gulati, his wife Anju Gulati and Meenu Bansal were cremated in Dugri Phase 2, Ludhiana, and Sapna Hans in Moga, Jagraon remained the epicentre of the tragedy, as the pilgrimage to Vrindavan had begun here on Thursday. Kavita Behal, Charanjit, Pinky and Ishan Kataria were cremated in Jagraon.

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Several individuals — Manik Tandon, Pankaj Malhotra, Rishabh Sharma, Yash Bhalla, and Monika — were still reported missing on Saturday morning. Rescuers later recovered the body of Manik Tandon, who was from Abohar.

Jagraon MLA Saravjit Kaur Manuke described the incident as a “black day” for the town. Markets remained closed as a mark of solidarity with the bereaved families.

Chief Minister Mann also visited the cremation ground in Jagraon and the residences of two affected families in Geeta Colony. He was accompanied by MLAs Manuke, Ashok Prashar Pappi, and Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal.