Grievance redress camp at Sahnewal

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, January 30

The Municipal Council of Sahnewal today organised a public awareness and grievance redressal camp for residents of Ward No. 10, 11 and 12 under the presidentship of MLA Sahnewal Hardeep Singh Mundian. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development) Anita Darshi and Executive Officer of Municipal Council Balbir Singh were present.

While addressing the public, MLA Sahnewal Hardeep Singh Mundian said the government is leaving no stone unturned to resolve grievances of the public. He told the officials to resolve the problems faced by residents of Ward No. 10, 11 and 12 of Sahnewal.

The Ravidas Self-Help Group installed a stall during the camp. The group members displayed a pen made from waste paper and which contains seeds of tomatoes, coriander, fenugreek etc., which can grow into plants. The stall was selected for Bharat Parv at New Delhi celebrated from January 26 to 31.