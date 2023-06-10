Grievance redressal camp organised at Sahnewal

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, June 9

A public awareness and grievance redressal camp was organised at the Nagar Council, Sahnewal, today.

Sahnewal MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian, Joint Deputy Director Local Government Radesh Kalra, Superintendent Engineer Local Government Rajiv and Executive Officer of Nagar Council Balbir Singh were present to address the grievances of the residents and provide an assured solution to them.

Services of 20 contractual employees working in the council were also regularised by the MLA.

The residents of the area came out with multiple problems being faced by them in the town. The public rued that non-issuance of no-objection certificates (NOCs) was the major problem being faced by them. Further, they demanded the repair and construction of roads and streets in different wards of the town. They also demanded that the faulty and defunct streetlights be repaired immediately. The issue of poor sewerage system and sanitation was also raised by the residents.

The MLA heard the grievances of the residents with rapt attention and said it was his moral duty to help the people in every possible manner. “The NOCs shall be issued at the earliest. Moreover, I shall immediately approach the departments concerned to rectify the roads and streets at the earliest. The problem of water supply and sanitation too shall be taken up on a priority basis. No complaint shall be left unaddressed in my constituency. The residents of the area have bestowed faith in me and I shall try to resolve any and every problem being faced by them on an urgent basis,” the MLA added.

He also offered regularisation letters to 20 contractual employees of the council and added that the workers who have put in commendable years of service and are yet working on contract basis will soon be regularised.