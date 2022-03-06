Grocery store owner booked for sexually harassing 11-year-old girl

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 5

The Dehlon police registered a case against a grocery store owner, Darshan Singh Pathi, for sexually harassing an 11-year-old girl at Saiyan Kalan village.

The girl’s mother in a complaint to the police said on Friday evening her daughter had gone to the house of Karamjit Singh to buy milk. When she was returning home, Darshan Singh Pathi lured her daughter with candies and took her to his shop.

After giving her candies, the accused made her sit at his shop and then touched her body parts. Despite protest by her daughter, the accused didn’t stop touching her. Later, when her daughter came home, she revealed about the incident. Her daughter was also looking frightened as the accused had threatened her with dire consequences if she reveal about his act to her family, she said.

Investigating officer ASI Jaswinder Singh said after receiving a complaint on late Friday evening, the police immediately registered a case against Darshan Singh. Now, raids were being conducted to nab Darshan Singh, he added.