Gross violations: Ludhiana DC cancels contract, blacklists contractor

Visitors have been complaining of frequent overcharging by erring contractor

The multi-level parking lot at the Mini-Secretariat on Ferozepur Road in Ludhiana. Inderjeet Verma

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, March 9

After finding gross violations being committed by the private contractor concerned at the multi-level parking lot, under the district administration, at the Mini-Secretariat on Ferozepur Road, Ludhiana, Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma cancelled the contract agreement and blacklisted the erring contractor.

Multi-level parking lot at Mini-Secretariat

The contract for 2021-22 of the multi-level parking lot was awarded to Savita Rani, contractor of Jai Shri Bala Ji, in May 2021 for Rs 65.25 lakh. At the time of awarding of the contract, the contractor had agreed to all terms and conditions in writing, but the latter failed to fulfil several of the terms and conditions.

Now, the contractor’s security amount of Rs 3 lakh has also been forfeited.

The Deputy Commissioner further ordered legal action to recover the remaining amount from the contractor. Moreover, the contractor has been barred from participating in any government auctions at the District Administrative Complex, Ludhiana.

Notably, visitors have been complaining against the contractor for overcharging fees from them for a long time. However, the action came just a day before the counting of votes for the Assembly elections.

The Savita Rani, contractor of firm Jai Shri Bala Ji has been accused of overcharging fees from the visitors and she also failed to deposit monthly fees timely to the administration.

The DC’s order reads that “advance cheques of monthly instalments submitted by the contractor were rejected by the bank with the objection of being outward, but the contractor failed to deposit new cheques till date. Besides, the contractor failed to deposit any instalment of the contract on time (that was supposed to be deposited by the 5th of every month). Even the instalment for January 2022 is still pending. The contractor also failed to deposit quarterly receipts of GST instalments as well as receipts of monthly electricity bills. As per the terms of contract, the contractor was bound to issue electronic slips for parking, but the contractor is issuing manual slips which do not mention rates or the GST.”

The DC said: “On the basis of an inquiry conducted by the Assistant Commissioner (Grievances), Ludhiana, it was established that the contractor was overcharging, besides the contractor’s behaviour with the public was not up to the mark, their parking slips do not mention any rates and even electronic machine or token machine was not installed.”

Following the complaints, the Assistant Commissioner concerned had issued summons to the contractor but the latter failed to join the investigation. “While giving a last chance, the contractor was summoned to appear before the Deputy Commissioner on March 7, 2022. But the contractor’s representative sought some time for submitting a reply. The reply submitted by the contractor on March 8, 2022, was not satisfactory,” the DC stated in the order.

A city resident, RK Yadav, said: “A few days ago, I had parked my two-wheeler at this parking lot. The contractor’s staff charged Rs 30 for parking of my two-wheeler for around 20 minutes against the fixed charges of Rs 10 for parking of a two-wheeler.”

Parking mafia active at number of lots

AAP leaders from Ludhiana had earlier also alleged that a parking mafia was active at a number of parking lots under various departments such as Municipal Corporation, Zila Parishad, district administration and sabji mandi in the city. They had stated that if AAP comes to power, such mafias would be eliminated.

A city-based social activist, Gurpal Singh Grewal, said: “The fleecing of visitors is common at parking lots under various government departments in the city but the authorities concerned had failed to take any concrete action in the past. We want that new government in the state must take exemplary action against all those involved in the nexus so that no contractor dares to overcharge fee from visitors in future.”

