Groundwork complete, construction in full swing to revamp Ludhiana railway station

British era’s biggest junction to get new look at Rs 529 crore by August 2025

Work in progress to revamp the railway station in Ludhiana on Monday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: HIMANSHU MAHAJAN



Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, July 24

With the groundwork, including relocation of the existing infrastructure, already complete, the construction work for major upgrade of the Ludhiana railway station at the cost of Rs 528.95 crore has picked up pace, the Northern Railway has said.

The project, which was awarded at engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode to a local firm on December 19 last, has been targeted to be completed by August 2, 2025.

Being undertaken through the EPC mode, the redevelopment work entails a host of new facilities and upgrade of existing services to give a new and modern look to the British era’s biggest junction in the Ferozepur division, officials have revealed.

The total project cost of Rs 528.95 crore included the contract value of Rs 472.94 crore, project management consultant cost of Rs 4.56 crore and other allied expenditures.

The development assumes significance as it will be the first major revamp of the railway station established way back in 1860.

Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana, Sanjeev Arora, who reviewed the progress of the project recently, told The Tribune on Monday that the geotechnical investigation and survey work had already been completed while 95 per cent of the work involving relocation of existing facilities had also been completed so far. He said the Northern Railway General Manager had informed him that 75 per cent of the approvals for architectural designs had already been accorded, 55 per cent of the structural design approvals had been obtained and 35 per cent of the MEP design approvals had also been granted so far.

Arora was further apprised that the PCC and footing had been done while reinforcement works for pedestal and column construction for Type-II of A and B blocks was in progress.

While column shuttering work was in progress for Type-II of C and D blocks, excavation work was under progress for Type-III of A block and hospital building.

Similarly, column work was in progress for the rest house, dressing work was in progress for construction of Type-IV block.

However, the relocation and detailed design was in progress for the construction of the main station building, second entry to the station building, concourse and FOBs. Arora said the railway station development work involved relocation of 130 existing quarters, rest house, hospital, main station building and railway offices for clearance of the site for construction of main and secondary entry of the new station building.

The project entails additional entry from elevated road for smooth traffic flow, arrival and departure segregation in station area, new multi-level car parking and 12,600 sq m surface parking area, provision of proper second entry, iconic station buildings with green building certification (gold rated), new signage and digital displays for all travel related information, and spacious 72-meter wide departure concourse with world-class amenities. The existing main side station building spread over 3,780-sq m would be segregated into two station buildings, including the main side station building with ground plus five stories over 23,181 sq m and second entry building with ground plus two stories over 8,239 sq m.

The upgrade plan will replace the existing single foot over bridge, which connects main and second entry with four through foot over bridges connecting main, second entry and all platforms.

Similarly, the existing seven platforms partially covered with cover over platforms (COPs) would be given complete coverage with through roof and COP.

The additional new facilities would include elevated road at plus 9-meter level along with walkway over 3,385 square meter, multi-level car parking ground plus two stories with each measuring 42.2 meter x 82.5 meter over 10,248 sq m, departure air concourse measuring 72 m x 67 m at plus 9 meter level over 5,350 sq m and through roof at 18-meter height, covering concourse and all platforms over 30,000 sq m, COP and platform surfacing over 24,190 sq m.

The new station building would have two arrival foot-over bridges, each 8 meter wide, over 5,600 sq m, circulating area main and second entry side over 32,000 sq m, platform development, comprising surfacing and COP over 25,000 sq m, 39 lifts and 28 escalators.

The revamp plan would create an additional entry on main entry side through an elevated road connecting the existing ROB outside the circulating area, entry to all seven platforms would be made through departure air concourse to segregate arrival and departure, besides constructing two new foot over bridges with a provision of arriving passengers to go on arrival foot over bridges on Ambala and Jalandhar ends of platform, respectively, and move out of the station area.

Accomplishments

  • Geotechnical investigation, survey work: Completed
  • Relocation work: 95% complete
  • Architectural design approvals: 75% complete
  • Structural design approvals: 55% complete
  • MEP design approvals: 35% complete
  • Master Plan, relocation plan: Approved
  • General arrangement drawings of quarters (Type II, III, IV), officers’ rest house, multi-level parking: Approved
  • Floor plans, conceptual plans: Approved
  • Excavation: Under progress
  • PCC and footing: Completed
  • Construction of multi-storied quarters, rest house, Type I-IV blocks: Under progress
  • Main station building, second entry, concourse, FOBs: Relocation and detailed design in progress

MP’S PUSH

The redevelopment and upgrade of the Ludhiana railway station was approved by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw following the demand raised by Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora, inside and outside the Parliament. Arora, who had met Vaishnaw recently, had demanded major infrastructure uplift and revamp of the junction while highlighting its poor state. “This is the much-needed and much-awaited project to undertake the first major revamp of the railway station, which was opened by the Britishers in 1860. The junction has not undergone any major renovation since it was established,” Arora added.

