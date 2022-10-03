Groups indulge in clash over apology to Punjabi singer G Khan at temple

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 2

Groups of Hindu activists indulged in a clash at the ancient Sanglan Shivala temple where Punjabi singer G Khan had come to tender an apology. Some Hindu activists were in favour of granting apology to the singer while others, who were against the same, had also gathered in a large number, which led to the clash.

Notably, the Punjabi singer was recently booked by the Ludhiana police on the charge of hurting religious sentiments after he sang ‘indecent’ songs during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Janakpuri. The activists had held several protests after which the police had registered a case against the singer.

On Sunday evening when singer G Khan arrived at the temple, the activists who supported the apology also gathered at the temple and in front of the temple’s ‘mahant’, the singer offered an apology.

The activists also accepted his apology. In no time, the other group, who was against the apology, also gathered inside the temple and started heated arguments with the rival group and said they would not accept the apology as he had intentionally sang indecent songs on the religious stage.

In no time heated arguments took a ghastly turn and the activists indulged in a scuffle. Some of them also suffered minor injuries in the clash. Some reportedly hurled stones and bricks.

However, no one suffered serious injuries.

Later, police personnel reached the spot and controlled the situation. Police force was also deployed around the temple to prevent any further incident.

The police said after taking statement of both parties, necessary legal proceedings would be initiated.

