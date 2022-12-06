Grow fruits to boost income, improve diet: Experts

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, December 5

As per experts of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) cultivation of fruits is a remunerative occupation. The say the added bonus is that it helps improve the overall health of people by boosting nutritional requirements.

Experts further say, “For good health, it’s essential that we keep a balance in daily diet, supplementing it with fruit intake. The importance of fruits cannot be under-emphasised seen in the fact that fruit trees are planted at many religious places.”

“Fruits are not only delicious but also provide essential nutrients. The importance of fruits can well be assessed from the fact that they are planted at religious places like Baba Buddha Sahib Dukh Bhanjani Ber at Sri Harmandir Sahib, Amritsar, ‘Illaichi Ber’ at Gurdwara Achal Sahib, Batala, ‘Ber Sahib’ trees at Sultanpur Lodhi and other places. Mango fruits are also distributed as ‘prasad’ at Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Mohali. Sikh Gurus planted fruit trees at many religious places keeping in view their nutritional importance,” shared Kirandeep Kaur, fruit scientist from Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

“Similarly, bael and banana trees are considered sacred and holy by Hindus and are often found near temples. Apart from this, Lord Rama is said to have eaten dried ber fruits of ‘Bhilni’ with pleasure. Fruits have been prized for centuries for their nutritional and medicinal value,” said Kirandeep Kaur.

“One needs to incorporate fruits as part of daily diet. But fruits are expensive and beyond the reach of the common man. Therefore, if fruit trees are planted in kitchen gardens or near tube wells, a common man can supplement his diet,” said HS Rattanpal from the Horticulture Department.

“The growth of fruit trees depends on their variety, proper planting and good after care. Fruit saplings can be planted twice a year. Plants like kinnow, guava, mango, litchi and papaya can be planted in February-March or August-September. Deciduous plants like plum, pear, peach, grapes and fig can be planted in January-February,” said Rattanpal.

“In such a situation, it becomes necessary that we should cultivate such nutrient-rich crops so that not only the income increases but fruits also become affordable for the common man. It’s also necessary that fruit cultivation not be limited to orchards, but also at home. Fruit trees can be planted on special occasions also,” Rattanpal added.

“There are many qualities in fruits that help in combating nutritional deficiencies. Generally, it is seen that most people consume fruits by peeling the skin. But peeling destroys most of the nutrients in fruits,” pointed out Gurteg Singh, fruit scientist from PAU.