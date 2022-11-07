Grow rabi pulses for crop diversification, experts tell farmers

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, November 6

Efforts are being made by the government to promote cultivation of pulses in the state, in view of a substantial decline in its area due to predominance of the rice and wheat cropping system.

In view of this, experts from Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) have emphasised upon cultivation of pulses which not only ensures crop diversification but also nutritional security.

Calling upon farmers to grow rabi pulses, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU, said: “Gram (chickpea and chhole) and lentil (massar) are the important rabi season pulse crops in the state. These are a rich source of protein in the diet of vegetarian people. Productivity of rabi pulses can be maximised by adopting practises recommended by the PAU”.

Dr Guriqbal Singh, principal agronomist (pulses), said the optimum time of sowing for desi and kabuli gram under irrigated conditions was from October 25 to November 10, whereas for lentil, it was from the the end of October to the first week of November. In case gram was to be sown on medium to heavy textured soils particularly after paddy, the crop should be sown on raised beds (two rows on each 67.5 cm wide raised bed) and irrigation be applied as per the need, he advised.