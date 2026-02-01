Growing membership of PAU club reflects farmers’ trust: VC

More than 500 farmers, accompanied by their families, attended the annual function of PAU Kisan Club — organised under the aegis of Directorate of Extension Education — at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) today.

On the occasion, PAU Vice-Chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal said he cherished the connection between the university and farmers who acted as “each other’s moral support, lifeline and pillar of strength”.

“Since its inception, this university has touched the peak of success with the undeviating attention and ardent support of the agricultural community,” he added.

Applauding the PAU Kisan Club membership, Gosal divulged that the number of members had reached 7,200, which reflected the growing trust between experts and farmers.

TS Dhillon, Additional Director Extension Education (ADEE), spoke on the extension services provided by the university that enhanced productivity and farm income.

Programme Coordinator TS Riar, Additional Director Communication, PAU, spoke on the success of eight clubs, catering to the knowledge and field upgrade of beekeepers, mushroom and tree growers, soybean processors, flower cultivators, organic growers, medicinal and aromatic plant growers and crop residue managers across Punjab.

“As many as 14,700 PAU ambassadors are available across villages of Punjab to cater to the issues of farmers,” he added.

Lectures on integrated farming system, skill development and scientific beekeeping were delivered by SS Walia, Director of Organic Farming, Rupinder Kaur, Associate Director (Skill Development), and Amit Chaudhary, Principal Entomologist, respectively. Besides, talks on cancer care were also held.

Manpreet Grewal, president of the club, attributed the overflowing response of membership to the PAU’s constant rising graph at the global level and technical guidance to farmers at the field level. An exhibition was also put up on the occasion by various departments, entrepreneurs and self-help groups trained by the PAU.