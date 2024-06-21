GRP cops save minor girl from committing suicide

Ludhiana, June 20
Government Railway Police personnel with the help of locals saved a minor girl from attempting suicide at the railway station on Thursday.
According to available information, panic gripped passengers at the station when a girl (16) tried to commit suicide. The onlookers ran to save her while she was hanging. Seeing the crowd, she got scared and fainted due to the extreme hot weather. She was handed over to the GRP, who sent her to the Civil Hospital for medical. The reason for attempting the extreme step was not known.
