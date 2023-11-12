GRP detain two with 2 kg of gold

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 11

The Government Railway Police (GRP) today detained two Amritsar-based persons and seized 2 kg gold from their possession. Officials said the gold was supposed to be supplied by the suspects to their clients in Ludhiana and Amritsar.

Station House Officer, GRP police station, SI Jatinder Singh, said in view of the ongoing festival season, police personnel in civvies were keeping a tab over anti-social elements at the city railway station and a special checking drive was going on.

During a routine patrolling, the police noticed two persons exiting from the rear side of the railway station. On suspicion, they were asked to stop for checking. When the police officials asked them to open the bag they were carrying, the duo initially refused to handover the same. When the police personnel checked the bag, 2 kg of gold was seized. On being asked about bills or any other document supporting the possession of gold worth lakhs, they failed to produce anything, said the SHO, adding that the duo were coming from Allahabad and going to deliver gold in Ludhiana and Amritsar.

SHO said Excise Department officials were informed about the seizure as the case was related to tax evasion, following which the latter reached the railway police station for investigation. The excise officials took custody of gold and the suspects. Now, further probe would be conducted by the department.

The suspects were identified as Amarjot Singh and Amrik Singh, both residents of Amritsar.