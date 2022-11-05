GRP short of 200 cops in state, says ADGP

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 4

Shashi Prabha, ADGP (Railways), Punjab, on Friday paid a surprise visit to the city railway station to take stock of the security arrangements and to check the available infrastructure with the Government Railway Police (GRP), Ludhiana.

The ADGP expressed concern about the shortage of staff in the GRP. “Not only in Ludhiana, GRP police stations across the state are facing staff shortage. Roughly, the state GRP are short of 200 police personnel, mainly constable, head constable and ASI ranks. I will take up the matter with the police headquarters and soon the shortage will be addressed, “ said Prabha.

The ADGP, after taking round of the GRP police complex, said the GRP infrastructure also needs an immediate upgrade. She also raised concern about the baggage scanning machine, which is lying defunct at the entrance of the railway station.

On being asked about expenses being incurred by GRP officials from their own pockets to cremate bodies being recovered on railway tracks and their bills not being cleared for months by the authorities concerned on time, the ADGP said usually the government clears the bills after the work was done. However, if there was some issue, it would be addressed.