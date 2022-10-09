GSSS girls, Guru Nanak school boys emerge champions

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 8

Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Gill, and Guru Nanak Model Senior Secondary School, Dholewal, emerged champions in the girls and boys sections, respectively, of the 13th Junior District Baseball Championship, held at Government Girls Senior Secondary School ground, Gill village, near here, on Saturday.

The team of Government Senior Secondary School, Gill village, after their win in the boys and girls sections, respectively, of the 13th Junior District Baseball Championship. Tribune photo

In the girls’ final, GSSS proved too good for Nightingale Senior Secondary School whom they defeated hands down (8-0). Sandeep Pal Kaur, Baby, Amanjot and Amanjit Kaur scored two runs each to complete the rout.

In the match for hard-line cup, Gill Baseball Club quelled a strong resistance from Khalsa Baseball Club before wrapping up the issue 1-0 to secure third position. The lone scorer was Jaspreet Kaur.

The final in the boys’ category between Guru Nanak Model Senior Secondary School, Dholewal, and Government Senior Secondary School, Kasabad, too, turned out to be a one-sided affair in which the former came out triumphant 12-0. Harmeet and Sameer were the main architect chipping in with four runs each.

In the match to decide third place, BCM Senior Secondary School, Focal point branch, fought tooth and nail to edge out BCM Senior Secondary School, Pakhowal Road branch, 14-12. Harbir Singh Gill, president, Ludhiana District Baseball Association, gave away prizes to the winners.