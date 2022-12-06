GST inspections create panic among businessmen in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, December 5

Panic gripped traders in Ghumar Mandi when a team of the state GST Department conducted inspection at a leading showroom Chaudhry Crockery House. At least 15 officials, including women staff, reached the shop in the morning. No employee was allowed to go out from the showroom, except customers.

The GST staff seized records, checked computers, stocks and other important documents at the showroom.

A worker at the Crockery House said the GST Department staff asked all employees to deposit their mobile phones at one place. No employee was allowed to go out of the showroom, he said. After more than two hours, employees were allowed to have their lunch, he added.

The inspection was conducted on directions of Taxation Commissioner KK Yadav and DCST Randhir Kaur Aujla by the State GST Department, Ludhiana III.

The inspection was conducted because of the low tax paid compared to the dealer’s turnover. This was considered as a case of tax evasion by department officials.

Documents of the dealer were seized and further investigation was on, as per an official statement of the department.

Tax evaders continue to be on the radar of the State GST Department due to which inspections are being carried out in the city.

Another inspection was carried out at Patiala Shahi Veg Soup. Its owner is into the business of selling soups on the Dandhi Swami road, Model Town, and the Kailash Cinema road. He has been registered by the GST Department.

Meanwhile, department officials also inspected premises of Brightway Visa Consultants Private Limited. They asked the owner to get himself registered with the department and avoid evasion of the GST as his firm was functioning.

The department has been working on enhancing registration of firms to increase the dealer base and bring tax evaders under its ambit.