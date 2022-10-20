Guard attacks stray dog, booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 19

The Sarabha Nagar police yesterday registered a case against a security guard of BRS Nagar on the charges of brutally attacking a stray dog with some sharp weapon.

The police registered a case under Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming animal) of the IPC and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. The unidentified guard fled after the incident.

Notably, CCTV cameras had also captured the brutal act of the guard and a footage was given to the police by the complainant.

The complainant, Mani Singh, president of Help for Animals, an NGO, told the police that on the intervening night of October 13 and 14, another member of the NGO, Lucky Malhotra, told him that a security guard brutally injured a stray dog with a sharp object at the F Block in BRS Nagar.

“After getting information, I reached the spot and informed the police. The police yesterday registered a case against the guard,” he said.

Investigating officer ASI Jagjit Singh said a probe was on to identify the guard and soon he would be arrested.