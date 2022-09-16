Guardians of Governance hold protest, burn AAP govt's effigy

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 15

Terming the state government’s recent action of terminating their services and a minister’s remark against them as an insult to ex-servicemen, the Guardians of Governance (GoGs) staged a protest against the AAP government in the state by burning the effigy of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here today.

Term decision to terminate services ‘insulting’ The protesters said the state government recently terminated the services of Guardians of Governance by terming them ‘poor performers’. They criticised the AAP government for allegedly terming GoGs, who are ex-servicemen, as ‘poor performers’.

Colonel Kahlon said a cabinet minister has passed wrong remarks against the Guardians of Governance. “GoGs had been working hard for the welfare of society. They work for public welfare. But the AAP government insulted them,” he said.

He demanded from the government to tender an apology.

Protester’s clothes catch fire

When the GoGs were burning the effigy of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, clothes of a member of the GoGs caught fire. However, other protesters made efforts to douse the flames. Colonel Kahlon said the man was fine.