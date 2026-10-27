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Home / Ludhiana / Gujarat students visit industrial units in Ludhiana under exchange programme

Gujarat students visit industrial units in Ludhiana under exchange programme

48 students participate in visits under 'Yuva Sangam’ initiative

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Shivani Bhakoo
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:51 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Students at an industrial unit in Ludhiana on Monday.
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At least 48 students from Gujarat on Monday visited some prominent industrial and innovation centres to explore the industrial strength of Ludhiana, popularly known as the ‘Manchester of India’. The visit was part of the Union Ministry of Education’s ‘Yuva Sangam’ initiative.

The visit, hosted by the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Mohali, offered students first-hand exposure to bicycle manufacturing, entrepreneurship and the dairy processing industry, helping them understand how technology, innovation and industrial expertise contribute to economic growth.

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The students visited the Hero MotoCorp plant, where they gained insights into the bicycle manufacturing process—from painting and component fitting to final assembly. The visit provided valuable insights into manufacturing techniques, production processes and the coordination required at various stages of the assembly line.

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The delegation then visited the Munjal Birmingham City University Centre of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, where the students interacted with faculty members and gained insights into the importance of innovation, entrepreneurial thinking and industry-oriented education.

A visit to Verka Milk Plant familiarised the students with the journey of milk from processing and packaging to distribution. They learned about the operational processes that help deliver dairy products to consumers, highlighting the importance of technology, quality and supply-chain management in the dairy sector.

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IISER-Mohali has joined hands with the Central University of Gujarat for an exchange programme, under which the visits were organised. In the first leg, 40 students from Chandigarh visited Gujarat from October 9 to 16.

IISER director Anil K Tripathi highlighted the initiative’s role in promoting national integration by enabling young people to understand India’s diversity through first-hand experiences and meaningful interactions.

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