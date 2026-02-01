Gulal, pichkari & mithai: How Ludhiana gears up for Holi

As the colour-filled festival of Holi approaches, markets in Ludhiana seem to have been painted in vibrant hues of coloured powders in almost every shade, from the radiant ‘gulal’ pinks to the dazzling blues and greens, neatly packed in sachets and trays that invite celebration.

Alongside these, stalls can be seen stacked with playful ‘pichkaris’ — ranging from the simple, nostalgic plastic sprinklers to the newer, quirky, cartoon-themed designs and even high-pressure water guns, all ready to drench friends and family in joy.

The atmosphere itself feels painted in anticipation, with shopkeepers beckoning customers cheerfully and children eagerly choosing their favourite colours — reminding everyone that Holi is not just about tradition, but also about the sheer delight of togetherness and merriment.

“I wait for the festival of colours every year, and love playing Holi with my friends. I play with colours, but don’t use water,” says 14-year-old Sudhir. Anusha, equally excited for the festival, has beautiful plans, as she will be playing Holi with flowers at the Govind Gaudham temple here. “This is a ritual in our family. We go to the temple to celebrate Holi in the most organic way possible,” she says.

With growing awareness about eco-friendly celebrations, many families are turning to organic Holi colours made at home.

Simple kitchen ingredients can transform into vibrant hues — turmeric lends a golden yellow, beetroot juice creates a rich pink, while spinach or henna leaves give refreshing greens.

Dried marigold petals and hibiscus flowers can be powdered for natural reds and oranges, ensuring that play remains safe for the skin, and the environment.

“Preparing these shades at home not only adds creativity to the festival, but also revives traditional practices that celebrate Holi in harmony with nature,” says city resident Saakshi.

Apart from colours, another important feature of Holi is its saccharine touch: Sweets shops are busy preparing the Holi special sweet ‘gujia’.

“It is only this time of the year that ‘gujia’ is prepared in large quantities. We have different flavours — traditional, rose, pistachio and chocolate,” said a Civil Lines sweets shop owner.