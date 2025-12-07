DT
Home / Ludhiana / Gunfire at Ludhiana toll plaza: 'VIP' car occupants fire at staff when asked for IDs

Gunfire at Ludhiana toll plaza: 'VIP' car occupants fire at staff when asked for IDs

The incident was captured in CCTV cameras and the footage has since gone viral on social media

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 10:35 AM Dec 07, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Occupants of the car come charging at workers at the Ladhowal toll plaza in Ludhiana on Saturday night. CCTV video grabs
High drama unfolded at the Ladhowal toll plaza in Ludhiana last night when some car-borne miscreants opened fire at the staff.

The incident occurred after the accused insisted on going through the VIP lane. One of the car occupants allegedly claimed to be the chairman of a department but when the staff asked them to show their IDs, the group got enraged and opened fire at the employees.

The workers managed to dodge the bullets and even tried to nab the accused but they managed to flee. The incident was captured in CCTV cameras and the footage has since gone viral on social media.

On getting information, the police reached the site and began investigations.

Toll plaza worker Kuljit Singh said that the car had come from Ludhiana side and was heading towards Phillaur. He said there were seven-eight persons in the car who opened five rounds of fire on the toll staff. When they tried to catch the miscreants, they fled in their car towards the South City bridge, he added.

