Gunmen fire at luxury car rental showroom, leave slips bearing names of gangsters

A luxury car rental showroom located in Baddowal near Mullanpur, opposite the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp on the Ludhiana–Ferozepur highway, was targeted by unidentified armed miscreants who opened fire in broad daylight on Saturday.

Showroom rents luxury cars for marriage or other purposes. It houses high-end vehicles, including models of Mercedes Benz, Range Rover, Rolls Royce, Defender, Mustang.

According to the police, two suspects riding a motorcycle reached the Royal Limo’s showroom around 10.30 am and one of them fired seven to eight rounds. Several bullets struck the front windshields of luxury vehicles parked on its premises while others hit the main entrance door, causing damages.

After the firing, the assailants fled the scene, leaving two slips bearing the names of alleged gangsters Pawan Shaukeen and Mohabbat Randhawa.

The slips and bullet shells were seized by the police.

The firing caused panic among showroom employees and customers who were present during the incident. However, no injuries were reported.

Following the incident, the Mullanpur police, led by DSP Varinder Singh Khosa, reached the scene and initiated a probe. Preliminary police inquiries suggest the incident might be linked to extortion attempt.

The DSP said though the slips naming gangsters were found outside the showroom, one of the owners had denied receiving any extortion call.

“The investigation is on to determine the motive behind the firing,” he said.

Khosa said so far, a case under the Arms Act and on other charges was registered against gangsters Pawan Shaukeen and Mohabbat Randhawa.

“Since the slips bearing names of the two gangsters were found outside the showroom, suspecting their involvement a case was registered against both of them on the complaint of one of the showroom owners. Still, the police will verify if the gangsters were really behind the firing or some other criminal elements tried to misguide the police by throwing the slips. Gangster Shaukeen and Mohabbat are notorious gangsters, who are facing several cases of heinous crimes. Both were recently found behind several firing incidents reported in the state,” he said.

Suspect carried guns in both hands

CCTV footage shows that the two-motorcycle borne suspects had stopped the bike outside the showroom. The pillion rider carrying firearms in both hands went near the office and opened fire. Police officials believed that the shooter might be a professional criminal as he used both hands to fire the shots.