Gunners have proved their mettle in all major conflicts, says Brig Gill at Ludhiana event

As the Army celebrated the 200th Gunners’ Day on September 28, veteran gunner officers from the district also got together to mark the occasion.

“We feel proud to be a part of the day. The regiment has repeatedly proved its mettle during major operations and continues to demonstrate its capabilities in recent Operation Sindoor,” said Brigadier SS Gill (retd), organising secretary of the event.

Advertisement

A dinner brought together veterans, their families and serving officers. Nearly 30 officers attended the dinner party.

Advertisement

Gunners’Day commemorates the raising of the first Indian artillery unit—5 Bombay Mountain Battery—on September 28, 1827. The regiment has played a crucial role in the Army’s combat operations through its precision firepower, battlefield support and technological transformation.

Although an artillery unit is not stationed in Ludhiana, it has a strong presence of retired artillery officers who have been celebrating Gunners’Day since 2009.

Advertisement

Brigadier Gill said this time was special as it was the 200th year. “This year’s celebration marks 200 years and its evolution from traditional artillery to a modern, technology-driven system which is capable of delivering accurate and responsive firepower across diverse operational environments,” he added.

Colonel HS Kahlon (retd), who received the Vir Chakra for his bravery in the 1971 war, said, “Gunner’s Day is not just a celebration, it gives us a chance to reconnect with each other and relive the old memories.”

Recounting the 1971 war, Col Kalhon said, “In 1971, I was posted at Raniyan post near Amritsar on the western border with Pakistan. The war had begun on the eastern border and the enemy attacked the western sector on December 3. Though they had captured three of four posts of our brigade, we didn’t let them succeed. I also suffered an injury in the war.”