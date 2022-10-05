Gunshots fired during scuffle, 14 booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 4

The Jagraon police on Monday registered an attempt to murder case against 14 persons who were firing gunshots at one another at the Karnail Singh gate in Jagraon.

Investigating officer ASI Balraj Singh said yesterday when he and other police officials were patrolling in the area, he saw a scuffle between two groups of people who were also exchanging fire.

The ASI said Gulshan Kumar, Gurpreet Singh, Kuldeep Singh and Lakhbir Singh were engaged in firing from one group, whereas Arash, Harman Singh, Kulwant, Jaswant, Sunny, Raman, Gurmel, Sonu, Judge and Mani formed the rival group. All suspects were residents of various villages near Jagraon, he added.

When the police reached the spot, the assailants fled, abandoning sharp weapons, one car and a motorcycle, which were seized by the police later.

Raids were being conducted to nab the suspects. The reason behind the scuffle could be known only after their arrests, the police said.