Gurdaspur judokas overall winners

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 25

Gurdaspur judokas stamped their superiority to clinch the overall championship trophy in the 66th Punjab State Inter-District Judo Championship (U-19) for boys and girls which concluded at the multipurpose indoor hall of Guru Nanak Stadium here on Friday.

Patiala and Hoshiarpur districts secured the second and third position, respectively.

Jaswinder Singh Virk, Deputy District Education Officer, Ludhiana, gave away prizes to the winners. Ajit Pal Singh was the guest of honour on the occasion.

Sahil of Patiala was declared winner in the below 40 kg category.

