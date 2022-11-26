Gurdaspur judokas overall winners

Ludhiana, November 25
Gurdaspur judokas stamped their superiority to clinch the overall championship trophy in the 66th Punjab State Inter-District Judo Championship (U-19) for boys and girls which concluded at the multipurpose indoor hall of Guru Nanak Stadium here on Friday.
Patiala and Hoshiarpur districts secured the second and third position, respectively.
Jaswinder Singh Virk, Deputy District Education Officer, Ludhiana, gave away prizes to the winners. Ajit Pal Singh was the guest of honour on the occasion.
Sahil of Patiala was declared winner in the below 40 kg category.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
26/11 perpetrators must be brought to justice: Jaishankar
140 Indian nationals and 26 citizens of 23 countries lose th...
Be it individuals or institutions, our duties are our first priority: PM Modi
Was addressing Constitution Day function at Supreme Court
Punjab's Rajwinder Singh killed Australian woman because her dog barked at him
after killing he buried the body in the sand and tied the do...
Video of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain meeting Tihar jail superintendent surfaces
The purported video of the AAP leader meeting the jail super...
After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
FIR was filed against four for 'glorifying' gun culture in A...