Gurdwara Atari Sahib in Samrala: A living testament of faith and sewa

Tucked away in the quiet fields of Ghungrali Sikkhan village lies a shrine steeped in Sikh history — Gurdwara Atari Sahib. The sacred site stands as a living testament to faith, courage and selfless service.

It was during one of the most turbulent phases of his life that the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, set foot here in the biting cold of Poh, Samvat 1761 Bikrami (December 1704 CE). At the time, Guru Sahib was travelling in the guise of ‘Uch da Peer’, escorted by two devoted Muslim followers, Bhai Ghani Khan and Bhai Nabi Khan of Machhiwara. In this guise, the Guru arrived at the small village of Ghungrali, now known as Ghungrali Sikkhan.

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A carpenter named Bhai Nathu lived in the village. It is believed that he had known Guru Gobind Singh long before the Guru’s arrival at Ghungrali. Nathu would craft weapons with his own hands and humbly present them to the Guru at Sri Anandpur Sahib. When he heard that Guru Sahib had arrived in his village, his joy knew no bounds. He rushed to the spot and, upon seeing the Guru, could scarcely believe his eyes. For him, it was a dream come true.

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Nathu served Guru Gobind Singh in every way he could, as though determined to make the most of the precious opportunity and never have to regret letting the moment pass.

Guru Gobind Singh spent the night at a high mound, or ‘Atari’, in the village. The spot where he rested is today marked by the main sanctum of the gurdwara.

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For Bhai Nathu, however, the night was far from restful. He remained awake, wondering what he could possibly offer his Guru, who had himself come to bless him with his darshan. Finally, he selected some of the finest weapons he had crafted over the years. He presented Guru Sahib with a finely handcrafted bow, 22 arrows, two swords and two pistols.

The Guru was deeply moved by the devotion of his disciple and graciously accepted the offering. In return, he blessed Bhai Nathu with a fistful of gold coins and is said to have proclaimed that Nathu’s name would be remembered for generations.

From then on, Bhai Nathu came to be revered as Bhai Nannu Singh — remembered for risking his own life to serve his Guru with unwavering devotion. The weapons travelled onward with the Guru, but the blessing he bestowed upon Bhai Nathu remained with the people of Ghungrali, carried through generations.

Today, the Atari remains beautifully preserved at the heart of the shrine. A profound serenity envelops the place. Ancient banyan trees provide shade along the parikrama, while the Nishan Sahib flutters high against the sky.

“Every year, villagers gather to commemorate the sacred visit of the Guru through a three-day annual Jor Mela held on the 7th, 8th and 9th of Maghar (November-December as per Nanakshahi calendar),” shared Lakhwinder Singh and Sukhveer Singh, residents of the village. “The gurdwara witnesses a congregation of more than 50,000 visitors on the occasion. People from not just Punjab, but also Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, join the villagers in celebrating the occasion with great pomp and show,” he said

Kulveer Singh, president of the managing committee, said the committee had made a conscious effort to take the history of the gurdwara to a wider audience through social media and podcasts.

“The response has been overwhelming. Many people who had never heard of Atari Sahib before now come here to connect with its history,” he said.

“It is not just a story of weapons; it is about the values of sewa that expects nothing in return, faith that does not waver, courage that knows no fear and truth that stands against the empire,” said Harmeet Singh, a resident of Ghungrali Sikkhan. “Whoever comes here and does sewa with a true heart, his wishes are fulfilled,” he said.