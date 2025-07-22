DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Ludhiana / Gurdwara dispute: Case registered against BJP leader Sukhwinder Bindra, his brother

Gurdwara dispute: Case registered against BJP leader Sukhwinder Bindra, his brother

The fight between two families over leadership of shrine came out on streets
article_Author
Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:56 AM Jul 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image. file
Advertisement

The fight between two families over the post of president of the famous Gurdwara Shaheed Baba Deep Singh located in Model Town Extension has come out in the open.

Advertisement

Two days ago, father of BJP leader Sukhwinder Pal Singh Bindra, Surinder Pal Singh Bindra, Shaheed Baba Deep Singh Gurdwara head, had filed a case against his own nephew and gurdwara trustee Navpreet Bindra. Now Navpreet’s mother Surjit Kaur got a case registered against Sukhwinder Pal Singh Bindra and his brother Simranpal Singh Bindra, residents of Model Town, Ludhiana. Both were accused of pointing a pistol at her and threatening her over the dispute regarding the gurdwara president. Although this complaint was quite old, when the dispute escalated, both the parties filed cases against each other over the gurdwara leadership.

Sukhwinder Pal Singh Bindra and his brother are on the run. Sukhwinder Singh Bindra is a member of National Institute of Social Defence (NISD), Ministry of Social Justice. He had also been the chairman of Punjab Youth Development Board earlier.

Advertisement

The complainant BJP leader’s aunt Surjit Kaur Bindra alleged that Sukhwinder’s father Surinder Pal Singh Bindra calls himself the head of the gurdwara trust, but in reality he was not. On March 3, 2023, Sukhwinder and Simran cornered her son Navpreet Singh Bindra so that their father Surinder Pal Singh Bindra could become president of the gurdwara trust. They threatened Navpreet with weapons.

Sukhwinder had been in controversies earlier also. The dispute regarding gurdwara trust president had escalated because Surinder Pal Singh Bindras filed a case against Navpreet Singh, accusing him of stealing tiles from the shrine.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts