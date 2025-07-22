Gurdwara dispute: Case registered against BJP leader Sukhwinder Bindra, his brother

The fight between two families over the post of president of the famous Gurdwara Shaheed Baba Deep Singh located in Model Town Extension has come out in the open.

Two days ago, father of BJP leader Sukhwinder Pal Singh Bindra, Surinder Pal Singh Bindra, Shaheed Baba Deep Singh Gurdwara head, had filed a case against his own nephew and gurdwara trustee Navpreet Bindra. Now Navpreet’s mother Surjit Kaur got a case registered against Sukhwinder Pal Singh Bindra and his brother Simranpal Singh Bindra, residents of Model Town, Ludhiana. Both were accused of pointing a pistol at her and threatening her over the dispute regarding the gurdwara president. Although this complaint was quite old, when the dispute escalated, both the parties filed cases against each other over the gurdwara leadership.

Sukhwinder Pal Singh Bindra and his brother are on the run. Sukhwinder Singh Bindra is a member of National Institute of Social Defence (NISD), Ministry of Social Justice. He had also been the chairman of Punjab Youth Development Board earlier.

The complainant BJP leader’s aunt Surjit Kaur Bindra alleged that Sukhwinder’s father Surinder Pal Singh Bindra calls himself the head of the gurdwara trust, but in reality he was not. On March 3, 2023, Sukhwinder and Simran cornered her son Navpreet Singh Bindra so that their father Surinder Pal Singh Bindra could become president of the gurdwara trust. They threatened Navpreet with weapons.

Sukhwinder had been in controversies earlier also. The dispute regarding gurdwara trust president had escalated because Surinder Pal Singh Bindras filed a case against Navpreet Singh, accusing him of stealing tiles from the shrine.