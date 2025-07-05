Gurdwara Flahi Sahib: Living legacy of Guru Gobind Singh in Ludhiana

Nestled in the quiet village of Duley on Gill Road in Ludhiana, Gurdwara Flahi Sahib stands as a serene, yet powerful, reminder of Sikh history. Revered for its connection to Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, this gurdwara draws devotees not only from Ludhiana but also from across the state and beyond.

According to historical accounts, Guru Gobind Singh visited the site during his journey from Alamgir. He is believed to have rested here for a night. It is believed that he tied his horse, the legendary Neela Ghora (blue horse), to a flahi tree that still stands here. This simple act transformed the tree into a living relic of the Guru’s presence.

The Guru’s brief, yet significant, halt has etched the site into Sikh memory, and the gurdwara was later established to commemorate his presence.

Today, Gurdwara Flahi Sahib is more than a historical monument , it is a living space of

devotion, reflection and community service.

For devotees, the flahi tree is not just a botanical feature but a sacred witness to the Guru’s journey and mission.

“It feels like the tree carries the Guru’s energy,” said Baldev Singh, a regular visitor. “Even after centuries, it stands tall, a silent guardian of our history.”

“Whenever I come here, I feel a deep sense of peace,” said Jaswinder Kaur, a local schoolteacher, who visits the gurdwara every Sunday. “It’s not just about history, it’s about the energy of the place. You can feel the Guru’s presence.”

On Gurpurabs and other religious occasions, the complex comes alive with thousands of devotees thronging, the air is filled with hymns and the aroma of karah prasad.

“I’ve visited many gurdwaras across Punjab, but there’s something uniquely grounding about Gurdwara Flahi Sahib,” said Manpreet Singh, a devotee from Moga, who visits every month.

“The feeling of peace here is different, maybe it’s the history, maybe it’s the sangat, but you feel it the moment you step in.”

He smiled as he cupped a steaming glass of tea served in the langar hall. “And this tea made with jaggery instead of sugar it’s like no other. It’s not just a drink, it’s a blessing. You can taste the warmth of seva in every sip.”

As Ludhiana continues to grow as a commercial hub, Gurdwara Flahi Sahib remains a spiritual oasis, a place where history breathes, and faith finds its voice. The white domes and saffron flags fluttering in the breeze offer a tranquil contrast to the bustle of Ludhiana’s industrial landscape.