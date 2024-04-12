Gurdwara Somasar Sahib’s new building inaugurated

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, April 11

The new building of the historical Gurdwara Somasar Sahib in Tibba was inaugurated today in the presence of a large number of community members from the village and the surrounding areas. Thousands thronged the gurdwara to join the inaugural celebrations, which featured a paath and kirtan by the ragis.

Chief of Gurdwara Nanded Sahib Kaar Sewa Baba Narinder Singh, along with Jathedar Baba Major Singh, Baba Gurdev Singh, Baba Gurpreet Singh, Baba Nihal Singh, MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian and Parmjit Singh Ghawaddi of the Congress were present at the ceremony.

It is believed that Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth guru of the Sikhs, had touched the ground with the tip of his arrow at the spot, as a result of which water gushed out in the barren area and thousands of his followers were able to quench their thirst. The new building encircles that particular spot, which continues to ooze water even today.

Kaar Sewa Chief of Somasar Sahib Baba Major Singh, under whose patronship the building has been erected — with the contributions made by the sangat of the area — said that devotees had been demanding the construction of a building around the holy spot for a long time. “The building has been erected entirely with the support of the sangat, which has contributed generously for this noble cause,” he added.