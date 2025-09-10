Gurdwara Thada Sahib, visited by Guru Hargobind twice, continues to inspire devotees

Tucked away in the serene village of Ayali Kalan, just outside Ludhiana city, stands Gurdwara Thada Sahib, a spiritual site steeped in history and reverence.

Though modest in appearance, the gurdwara holds profound significance for Sikhs, marking two visits by Guru Hargobind, the sixth Guru of Sikhs.

Guru Hargobind first arrived here while returning from Nanakmatta Sahib, where he had gone to support Baba Almast. His journey took him through Haridwar, Saharanpur, Jagadhari and Dugri before reaching Ayali Kalan.

The second visit came after the Battle of Gurusar in 1631, when the Guru passed through several villages—including Kangar, Takhtupura and Gujjarwal—before arriving here once again. It was during this visit that Bhai Bidi Chand and other devoted Sikhs constructed an earthen platform (Thada Sahib) for the Guru to rest, giving the gurdwara its name.

From here Guru Hargobind went towards Malakpur Bet and Birmi where he arranged for boats to cross the Sutlej and then travelled to Phillaur, Mao Sahib and then Kartarpur.

Today, the gurdwara stands as a powerful reminder of Guru Hargobind’s travels and teachings. Locals speak of it with pride and affection.

“This place is more than just bricks and marble—it’s a living memory of the Guru’s presence in our village. I feel he is always showering blessings on us and watching us,” said Baldev Singh, a retired schoolteacher who lives nearby.

“We feel blessed that our village was touched by such history”, says Harjinder Kaur, a homemaker whose family has lived in Ayali Kalan for generations.

She added, “Every morning, the sound of kirtan from Thada Sahib fills the air. It’s a source of peace for all of us. Even children know the story of Guru Hargobind’s visit.”

The gurdwara is not just a spiritual centre but also a hub for community gatherings, langar seva and religious education. Its simplicity reflects the humility of the Guru’s journey and the devotion of those who built it.

“I bring my children here to teach them about our history,” said Gurpreet Singh, a resident of nearby South City. They need to know that our faith was shaped by sacrifice and travel—not just rituals.”

As Punjab continues to modernise, Gurdwara Thada Sahib remains a timeless sanctuary, quietly preserving the legacy of Guru Hargobind.