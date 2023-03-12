 Gurjit tops PU exam : The Tribune India

Gurjit tops PU exam

Gurjit tops PU exam

A student being felicitated by the staff. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Gurjit Kaur, a student of BSc Fashion Designing of Government College, Machiwara, bagged the first position in Panjab University and college by securing 93.39% marks. Meanwhile, Gaganpreet Kaur got the second position in the college with 86.26% marks and Dapinder Kaur got the third position in the college with 82.43% marks. Principal Prof Deepak Chopra congratulated the students and the faculty.

Marketing fest organised

Students of Kamla Lohtia SD College, Ludhiana, exhibited their marketing and management skills in the “Consumer Hub”, a marketing fest, organised in the college. A number of student groups from various streams put up a total of 40 stalls which included food and beverages, games, tattoos, decorative items, digital products, music and entertainment etc. Dr Naved Aslam, a cardiologist, and Devender Goswami were the guests of honour. Principal Dr Mohd Saleem highlighted the importance of such learning and marketing activities for students and praised the entrepreneurial skills of the students that went into organising such a grand event.

Inter-College competitions held

Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Model Town, organised 8th Prof Gurbir Singh Sarna Memorial Inter-College competitions today. The competitions were held in 28 different areas – poetical recitation, declamation, music, commerce, IT, home science, fine arts, mass communication and business management. As many as 21 colleges of and around Ludhiana participated in the competitions. Sukhwinder Amrit, Punjabi Poetess and Ghazal Singer, was the chief guest for the occasion. Overall trophy and cash prize of Rs 5,100 was won by Government College for Girls. Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Gujarkhan Campus, Ludhiana, won the first runners up trophy along with cash prize of Rs 3,100 followed by Guru Nanak Girls College, Ludhiana, as the second runners up with the cash prize of Rs 2,100.

Students present t-shirt collections

Students of Inter-National Institute of Fashion Design, Ludhiana, presented the Unisex T-shirt collections based on different themes at its campus at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan on Saturday morning. Young designers used screen printing, cording, hand painting and hand work techniques to create beautiful designs on T- shirts. The objective of the event was to bring forward the creativity and ingenuity of budding designers.

Teachers’ Orientation Programme

A Teachers’ Orientation Programme in progress at Sacred Heart Convent School on Friday. Tribune photo

Sahnewal: A teachers’ orientation programme was organised at Sacred Heart Convent School, Sahnewal, today. The seminar kicked off with a floral welcome of the resource person Sumit Purohit and his team. The seminar was a success, providing educators with valuable insights and tools to improve their teaching practices.

Women’s day celebrated

Ludhiana: Students of the Causmic Club of Guru Nanak Dev Engg College celebrated International Women’s Day by organising an interactive session with Rupinder Kaur, PPS, presently posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Investigation. She was invited as the special guest of the day. She addressed the students and advised them to work hard and encouraged them to take responsibility in their decisions and actions. She added that the present era is the era of equality where every human should be bold enough to demand and preserve their rights to maintain equality. She made the students aware of detrimental effects of drugs and substance abuse. She also talked about the importance of “Never Giving Up” attitude and how it can empower all human beings.

Installation ceremony at GCG

The installation ceremony of Rotaract Club was held at Government College for Girls, Ludhiana. This program was conducted under the guidance of the Principal Suman Lata. Dr Madhavi Vishisht, in-charge and advisor of the Rotaract Club welcomed the guests. The programme started with Ganesh Vandana. After this, the collar ceremony of president of rotract club Rtr. Vani Vaid was done. On behalf of Rotaract Club India Literacy Mission, Principal Suman Lata was honoured for her contribution in teaching and good administration. Dr Madhavi Vashishth was given the certificate of honour for her contribution in teaching and Rosy Nagpal was honoured for nation building. PDRR Rotaractor Karamjit Sandhu was invited for an extension lecture.

International conference at CT varsity

CT University hosted 2nd International Multidisciplinary Academic & Research Conference, 2023. The conference started off with a welcome address by Vice-Chancellor (off) Dr Satish Kumar. Highlighting the aim of 2nd IMARC 2023 Dr. Satish pressed upon the importance and linkage between academia and research. The chief guest of the event was Dr Baldev Setia, Director, Punjab Engineering College, (PEC), Chandigarh. The keynote address was presented by Dr Bassant Eyada from Ajman. /OC

