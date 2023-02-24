Gurkeerat wins gold in roller skating c'ship

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, February 23

Gurkeerat Singh Sandhu of Ludhiana, a student of Lovely Professional University, Phagwara, won a gold medal in the All India Inter-University Roller Skating Championship, organised under the banner of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) at Visakhapatnam, recently.

Gurkeerat, a student of BA I and trainee of coach Jugadhbir Singh Grewal at Conquerors Skating and Fitness Club, Ludhiana, proved too good for his rivals and won top honours in the men’s category in 100m road race event. The university authorities appreciated Gurkeerat’s achievement.