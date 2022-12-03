Gurleen, Daksh emerge fastest runners

Ludhiana, December 2
Gurleen Kaur and Daksh proved too fast for their opponents in the girls and boys U-16 sections, respectively, and emerged fastest runners by clinching top honours in the 100 m sprint during the 94th Open Ludhiana District Athletics Meet being held here at Guru Nanak Stadium on Friday.
A large number of participants in the age groups of U-12, 14, 16, 18 and 20 years are taking part in this meet. Raminder Singh Sangowal, chairman, District Athletics Association, Ludhiana, declared the meet open.
Results
Boys (U-20): 1,500 m race — Gulab Singh 1st, Dalvir Singh 2nd and Sarabjeet Singh 3rd; 400 m race — Inderpreet Singh 1st, Lovely 2nd and Kishan Lal Sonker 3rd; boys (U-18): 1,500 m race — Parminder Singh 1st, Ajit Singh 2nd and Harman Singh 3rd; 3,000 m race — Parminder Singh 1st, Sanjeev Kumar 2nd and Gobind 3rd; boys (U-16): 2,000 m race — Dular Chand 1st, Komalpreet Singh 2nd and Harwinder Singh 3rd; 300 m race — Tarun 1st, Himanshu Chaudhary 2nd and Piyush Tomar 3rd; 100 m race — Daksh 1st, Naveen Thakur 2nd and Mehtab Singh 3rd; boys (U-14): 60 m race- Jaskaran Singh 1st, Naman Bhatia 2nd and Ansh 3rd; 600 m race — Vansh 1st, Sukhman Singh 2nd and Rahul 3rd; Shot-put: Ranvijay Singh Butter 1st and Shawn Benipal 2nd.
Girls (U-20): 400 m race — Jaspreet Kaur 1st, Sneha 2nd and Pooja 3rd; 100 m race — Kavya Sood 1st, Kirandeep Bawa 2nd and Ramanjot Kaur 3rd; 400 m race — Harshika 1st, Mehak 2nd and Jallina 3rd; Shot-put: Harmandeep Kaur 1st, Harshita 2nd and Divnoor Kaur 3rd.
Girls (U-16): 2,000 m race — Arushi 1st, Vaishavi 2nd and Cia Arora 3rd; 300 m race — Gurleen Kaur 1st, Chandni Kumari 2nd and Vandita 3rd; 100 m race — Gurleen Kaur 1st, Hiral Bansal 2nd and Vandita 3rd; Girls (U-14): 60 m race — Khushi Tyagi 1st, Pehal 2nd and Ananya Babbar 3rd.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF seizes 7.5kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Fazilka
The BSF personnel open fire after noticing the movement of t...
G-7 joins EU on US$ 60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil
The move is a key step as Western sanctions aim to reorder t...
IMF says it fully supports India's G20 agenda
India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on Thursday
Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit
The move will allow more than 200,000 workers who have famil...