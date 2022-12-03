Gurleen, Daksh emerge fastest runners

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 2

Gurleen Kaur and Daksh proved too fast for their opponents in the girls and boys U-16 sections, respectively, and emerged fastest runners by clinching top honours in the 100 m sprint during the 94th Open Ludhiana District Athletics Meet being held here at Guru Nanak Stadium on Friday.

A large number of participants in the age groups of U-12, 14, 16, 18 and 20 years are taking part in this meet. Raminder Singh Sangowal, chairman, District Athletics Association, Ludhiana, declared the meet open.

Results

Boys (U-20): 1,500 m race — Gulab Singh 1st, Dalvir Singh 2nd and Sarabjeet Singh 3rd; 400 m race — Inderpreet Singh 1st, Lovely 2nd and Kishan Lal Sonker 3rd; boys (U-18): 1,500 m race — Parminder Singh 1st, Ajit Singh 2nd and Harman Singh 3rd; 3,000 m race — Parminder Singh 1st, Sanjeev Kumar 2nd and Gobind 3rd; boys (U-16): 2,000 m race — Dular Chand 1st, Komalpreet Singh 2nd and Harwinder Singh 3rd; 300 m race — Tarun 1st, Himanshu Chaudhary 2nd and Piyush Tomar 3rd; 100 m race — Daksh 1st, Naveen Thakur 2nd and Mehtab Singh 3rd; boys (U-14): 60 m race- Jaskaran Singh 1st, Naman Bhatia 2nd and Ansh 3rd; 600 m race — Vansh 1st, Sukhman Singh 2nd and Rahul 3rd; Shot-put: Ranvijay Singh Butter 1st and Shawn Benipal 2nd.

Girls (U-20): 400 m race — Jaspreet Kaur 1st, Sneha 2nd and Pooja 3rd; 100 m race — Kavya Sood 1st, Kirandeep Bawa 2nd and Ramanjot Kaur 3rd; 400 m race — Harshika 1st, Mehak 2nd and Jallina 3rd; Shot-put: Harmandeep Kaur 1st, Harshita 2nd and Divnoor Kaur 3rd.

Girls (U-16): 2,000 m race — Arushi 1st, Vaishavi 2nd and Cia Arora 3rd; 300 m race — Gurleen Kaur 1st, Chandni Kumari 2nd and Vandita 3rd; 100 m race — Gurleen Kaur 1st, Hiral Bansal 2nd and Vandita 3rd; Girls (U-14): 60 m race — Khushi Tyagi 1st, Pehal 2nd and Ananya Babbar 3rd.