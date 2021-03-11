Inter-District U-23 Cricket Champi

Gurmehar's double ton helps Bathinda reach 463 for 9

Players in action during the inter-district cricket meet in Ludhiana on Thursday. Himanshu Mahajan

Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 28

Gurmehar Singh cracked a double century (203 runs) and an invaluable contribution of 96 runs by Manish as Bathinda reached the score of 463 runs for the loss of nine wickets against Ludhiana on the third and penultimate day of the semi-final in the ongoing Inter-District (U-23) Cricket Tournament being organised by the Punjab Cricket Association at the GRD Global Education Institute ground on Hambran Road here on Thursday.

In reply to Ludhiana’s first innings total of 880 for six declared, the visitors resumed at the overnight score of 117 for four. Last night not out batsman Gurmehar Singh put up resistance and went on to score 203 runs that came off 278 balls with the help of 20 hits over the fence and four sixes.

Another highlight of the day was a resolute batting display by number nine player Manish, who contributed 96 runs studded with two sixes and 12 fours. Despite this, visitors were still trailing by 417 runs and face a certain defeat.

For Ludhiana, Ravi was the main wicket taker, scalping six victims for 124 runs in 39 overs while captain, Nehal Wadhera took two for 106 and Sanyam Gill grabbed one for 52.

Brief scores

Ludhiana (first innings): 880 for 6 declared after 165 overs (Nehal Wadhera 578, Jaish Jain 111, Tanroop Saini 51, Vaibhav Kalra 42, Bhavish Sethi 33, Tikshan Tangri 28 and Sanyam Gill 20*; Uday P Saharan 3 for 245, Abir Kohli 2 for 262, Gurmehar Singh 1 for 115 and Delove Goyal 1 for 121).

Bathinda (first innings): 463 for 9 after 132 overs (Gurmehar Singh 203, Manish 96, Uday P Saharan 42, Armandeep 31 and Delove Goyal 20*; Ravi Kumar 6 for 124, Nehal Wadhera 2 for 106 and Sanyam Gill 1 for 52).

