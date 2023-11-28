Gurpurb celebrated with fervour

Ludhiana, November 27
The Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev was celebrated with religious fervour in the city. Devotees thronged gurdwaras throughout the day to offer their prayers. The gurdwaras were decorated with lights and flowers to mark the day.
Langar parshad, chah parshad were served to the devotees in the gurdwaras. A long queue of devotees could be seen at Sarabha Nagar, Model Town and Gurdwara Dukh Niwaran Sahib. People from all walks of life, belonging to different religions celebrated Gurpurb together.
Raagi jathas were called to recite kirtans. The devotees also lit candles to celebrate the festival. Prabhat pheris were held and nagar kirtans were organised across the city today and on the days leading up to Gurpurb.
