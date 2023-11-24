Gurpurb celebrations

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Under the aegis of Internal Quality Assurance Cell, Department of Punjabi of Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Gujarkhan Campus, Model Town, celebrated birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on the college campus on Thursday. Prabhjot Kaur, Head of the Punjabi Department, addressed the students about the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev. It was followed by a quiz session in which questions based on ideologies of Guru Nanak Dev were asked. Principal Maneeta Kahlon awarded the prizes to the students.

Awareness against drugs

The Red Ribbon Club of Malwa Central College of Education for Women, Ludhiana, organised an awareness programme on the topic ‘Drug De-addiction’ in collaboration with ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Society, Ludhiana’ . Dr Tripta, Dr Sona Thakur and Kajal Sharma were organisers of the event. An extension lecture on the theme was delivered by Dr Harsimran Kaur from the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana. Ritu Mahajan gave a motivational speech about the power of individual action and the collective responsibility to create a drug-free society.

World Television Day celebrated

BCM Foundational Stage Chandigarh Road celebrated ‘World Television Day’ and organised a plethora of engrossing activities. Students of nursery and LKG participated in making-model of television using craft paper, ice-cream sticks , buttons etc. Kids of UKG and UKG exhibited their talent through Ad Mad show .Headmistress Ritu Syal said television represents a symbol of communication and globalisation in the contemporary world. She further appreciated the efforts of the kids. Principal DP Guleria said that television has proved to be the greatest invention of its time. He lauded the efforts of the students.

Education Fair held

Darshan Academy hosted an Education Fair, providing students with a unique opportunity to explore higher education options from prestigious universities. The event took place on the school campus wherein over 15 reputed universities participated in it. Representatives from these esteemed institutions were present to engage with students, offering insights into various academic programmes, admission processes, and career pathways. The fair aimed to facilitate meaningful interactions among students and university representatives, fostering a conducive environment for aspiring students who wish to know more about the universities. Principal Rajdeep Kaur Aulakh was pleased to host the fair, providing our students with direct access to representatives from renowned universities. The event aligns with our commitment.

Sports meet at DBGS

Mandi Gobindgarh: Desh Bhagat Global School (DBGS) organised a sports meet, which commenced with the garlanding ceremony of the statue of freedom fighter Lal Singh. Medals and certificates were awarded to the winners.