Guru Angad Dev’s Parkash Purb celebrated at Veterinary University

Ludhiana, May 9
The Parkash Purb of Guru Angad Dev was solemnised with the bhog of Sri Akhand Path of Guru Granth Sahib at the Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University. A jatha led by Bhai Jarnail Singh recited the soulful kirtan of holy gurbani.
Community langar was served after the bhog. This university, established in 2006, was named in the honour of Guru Angad Dev, the second guru, because he was an animal lover.
Dr JPS Gill, director, Students’ Welfare, said the event was a joint effort of employees, teachers, students and other devotees who contributed their services with ‘tann, mann and dhann’ in the Akhand Path Sahib. Dr Inderjeet Singh, vice-chancellor, said the life of all the gurus and gurbani of the Guru Granth Sahib are an inspiration to the people. Dr Sarabjit Singh from PAU related the life journey and teachings of the second guru. On the occasion, a large number of devotees from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, PAU and outsiders paid their respect.
