Guru Arjan Dev's martyrdom day observed with fervour at Sahnewal

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, May 23

The martyrdom day of the fifth Sikh Guru, Guru Arjan Dev, was observed with religious fervour at Sahnewal today. Chabeels of rose water and butter milk were organised at the historical Gurudwara Shri Reru Sahib to mark the occasion.

Kar Seva Jathedar, Reru Sahib, Baba Major Singh, said the devotees had started assembling in large numbers at daybreak.

Baljit Singh Hara, president, management committee, Reru Sahib Gurdwara, said: “The chabeel continued from daybreak till dawn as thousands of devotees stopped by to have the holy sherbet and sought the blessings of Guru Arjan Dev ji.”