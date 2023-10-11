Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Institution of Electronics and Telecom Engineers Student Forum of Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Ludhiana, organised a an event "E-VISION" led by the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering. Wing Commander Prof Pardeep Prabhakar, immediate past president of The Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE), New Delhi, was chief guest.

Govt College for Girls

Manojigyasa — Society of Psychology Students and Student Counselling Centre of Government College for Girls, Ludhiana organised a seminar “Our Mind, Our Right” on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, around the theme of the year “Mental Health is a Universal Human Right”. Dr Priyanka Kalra, consultant psychiatrist was the resource person. A poster-making competition was held in which Fiza Bansal (BA III) secured first position, Harpreet Kaur (BA III) was adjudged second and Parakh Suneja (BA II) was third while Harshita (BA II) was awarded with a consolation prize. Ishika Jain (BA II) won the story writing competition followed by Khushi Malhotra (BA II) with second prize and Tripatbir Kaur (BA III) with third prize, Fiza Bansal (BA III) won the consolation prize.

BCM College of Education

World Mental Health Day was celebrated at BCM College on the theme “Mental Health is a Universal Human Right”. College authorities said the event aimed to promote mental health and well-being and to sensitise aspiring teachers about major mental health concerns. Students participated in slogan-writing competition. A resource person narrated a stimulating story titled ‘The Last Leaf’ conveying the message that positive mental health helps an individual win over any challenges. Addressing the audience, another resource person deliberated on the importance of mental health and the stigma surrounding it.

Sri Aurobindo College

Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management (SACCM) organised a freshers’ party to welcome new entrants. Seniors expressed their sense of euphoria by welcoming the new comers with fun-loaded games. Everybody was dressed up in their best clothes. The title of Ms Charismatic was pocketed by Sanchi, Ms Elegance by Rehmat Kaur, Ms Vogue went to Sanya, Mr Witty to Madhav, Mr Charismatic to Anhad and Mr Vogue to Hardiljeet Singh. Chavi walked home with the title of Ms Fresher while Jatin was crowned Mr Fresher.