Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College celebrates 70th Foundation Day

Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC), Gill Park, celebrated its 70th Foundation Day with enthusiasm and fervour. The event was dedicated to the institution’s remarkable contributions in academic excellence, innovation and service to society. A vibrant blend of academic and technical activities marked the occasion, reflecting the college’s glorious journey over the past seven decades.

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The event was graced by the Governor of Punjab, Gulab Chand Kataria, as the chief guest.

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In his address, Kataria encouraged students to focus on sustainable technologies and innovative solutions to address global challenges. Speaking on the occasion, Harjinder Singh Dhami, president, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and Nankana Sahib Education Trust, emphasised on the importance of value-based education alongside technical excellence.

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Maheshinder Singh Grewal, former Cabinet Minister, Punjab, and Trustee, Nankana Sahib Education Trust, motivated students to actively engage in entrepreneurship and innovation.

Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Gurcharan Singh Grewal, and Baljit Singh, all Trustees, Nankana Sahib Education Trust, appreciated the institution’s remarkable contribution to technical education over the past seven decades.

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The event was also attended by eminent personalities from the city, including Onkar Singh Pahwa (Avon Cycles), Upkar Singh Ahuja (New Swan Group), Ranjodh Singh (GS Group) and GS Kular. Shahbaaz Singh, secretary, Nankana Sahib Education Trust, Iqbal Singh, Director, Nankana Sahib Education Trust, and Harinder Singh Dhillon, general secretary, GNE College Alumni Association, highlighted the institution’s rich legacy and emphasised on the vital role of alumni in its continuous growth.

On the occasion, 10 eminent alumni were presented achievement awards, while 11 faculty members and five students were felicitated for their remarkable contributions and accomplishments. Dr Sehijpal Singh, Principal, GNDEC, said, “Marking 70 years of excellence is not just a celebration of our distinguished past, but also a renewed commitment to innovation, entrepreneurship and holistic education. The college continues to work towards making future leaders and responsible citizens.”