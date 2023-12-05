Ludhiana: Department of Sociology, Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Model Town, observed the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) on the college campus today. The organisers said this day is observed every year to spread awareness and mobilise support for the rights and well-being of people with disabilities. While delivering a talk, Dr Madhu Dhawan stressed that there is need to foster an inclusive and accessible society where everyone can participate fully in all aspects of life by breaking down barriers and live with dignity. During this event, College Equal Opportunity Cell also assured to have a conducive environment for three physically challenged students of the college with better care and support.
CT University
CT University hosted Big Fish Pool Season 2, a start-up conclave. The university officials said this event showcased the innovation and creativity of the top start-ups, connecting them with investors, mentors and industry leaders. The guests, including Dr Dapinder Kaur Bakshi (joint director, Research, Innovation & Startup Facilitation, Punjab State Council for Science & Technology), Dr Sumeet Suseelan (chairman, ASSOCHAM), Dhaval Kaku (programme coordinator, Innovation Mission Punjab) and others shared insights into the evolving start-up landscape.
DAV Pakhowal Road
The cast and crew of the upcoming Punjabi movie Mansooba vibrated the stage with enthusiasm at DAV Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana, during the movie promotion event. Principal Dr Satwant Kaur Bhullar along with the staff and students gave a warm reception to the team Mansooba. It was a moment of great pride for the school to see the school alumnus Navdeep Singh in the lead role. Navdeep shared nostalgic moments at school inspiring the students. The director, writer and actor Rana Ranbir encouraged the students to identify their unique qualities and believe in themselves. He also shared his vision and thoughts behind this movie and urged everyone to watch it on January 5 with their families.
