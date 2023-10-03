Guru Nanak National College, Doraha

Tribune News Service

Doraha: The students of Guru Nanak National College today undertook a massive cleanliness campaign both inside and outside the college campus. The students cleaned classrooms, lawns and playgrounds as a part of the swachhta campaign initiated by the government to offer tributes to the Father of the Nation. The students of the college spoke on the importance of cleanliness in their day to day life. A song was especially presented in the theme of cleanliness by the students. The NCC cadets of the college cleaned the statue of Shaheed Bhagat Singh located in the grain market of the town. They also educated the townsters about the importance of cleanliness and how they can make Doraha a definitely better place to live in. A rally was also taken on the occasion. Officiating principal Nirlep Kaur inspired the students on Swachh Bharat Mission, which she said is India’s best tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

Doraha College of Education

The NSS unit of Doraha College of Education celebrated Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan. The college collaborated with PSB employees to organise the abhiyaan of cleanliness and to spread the message of “Cleanliness is next to godliness”. Principal of the college, Sandeep Shawney, shared that the volunteers engaged themselves actively in carrying out the drive and brought home the lesson that if we keep ourselves and our surroundings clean, we can fight with disease, dirt and filth all at the same time. The motivated volunteers taking brooms in their hands participated with great enthusiasm and fervour.

AS College, Khanna

AS College, Khanna, celebrated swachhta day by conducting various activities. The events started with oath taking by the students and the faculty members. A seminar on “Swachhta Hi Seva” was organised in which Dr Sanjay Talwani was the resource person. Along with the above activity, NSS units also organised an exhibition on Swachhta Hi Seva, best out of waste and cleanliness campaign. The students enthusiastically participated in this cleanliness drive to ensure that our college is free from garbage, dust and dirt. Dr Charan Kumar also conducted an exhibition on the protection of birds. In continuation of the Swachhata League 2.0 programme, Principal RS Jhanji was honoured by Municipal Council Khanna. President management committee Shaminder Singh, vice-president Sushil Kumar and others blessed the students for their active participation in above activities.

Macauliffe Public School, Samrala

Samrala: A function was held at Max Arthur Macauliffe Public School, Samrala, to commemorate the 185th birth anniversary of Max Arthur Macauliffe. Various competitions like slogan writing, paper reading, speech, calligraphy and quiz organised. Principal Monica said the winning students were felicitated. After this, the cake cutting ceremony was performed.

Police DAV Public School

Ludhiana: Police DAV Public School, Police Lines, organised a special seminar on bullying under the title Be a Buddy, Not a Bully. The resource persons were Tasveen and Anu Kapila. The seminar aimed to sensitise students regarding the types and effects of bullying. Students had an interactive session. Anu Verma, Principal, motivated the students to empathise with other students of the school to be saviours rather than bullies.

Government College, Ludhiana

Government College, Ludhiana (East), observed Swachhata Divas on Monday as part of a 15-day Swachhata Hi Seva campaign. The drive, which was launched on September 16, aims at creating awareness and promoting cleanliness and sanitation. Students pledged to keep their campus and surroundings clean and green. The highlight of the day was a special lecture by Dr Ashwani Bhalla, Deputy Director, DHE.

UIL, PURC

The University Institute of Laws, Panjab University Regional Centre, Ludhiana, organised a freshers’ party. The event began with a round of rapid fire questions from the audience and a dance performance by first semester students of BA LLB. Followed by a ramp walk in which first semester students of BA LLB, LLB and LLM took part. They walked the ramp in pairs with their seniors or co-participants. Harshit won the title of ‘Mr Fresher’ while Muskan was crowned ‘Miss Fresher’. Bharti claimed the title of ‘Best Footslog’ and Divroop bagged the ‘Attire Spectra’ title.

Sri Aurobindo College

Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management celebrated the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi with the launch of the “Swachhata Hi Seva” campaign on October 2. The event started with an address of principal Prof Vishal Kumar. He emphasised the importance of Gandhian values and the need for a cleaner and sustainable future

Govt College for Girls

To mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Government College For Girls, Ludhiana, organised a cleanliness drive on the college premises. Speaking on the relevance of Gandhi’s life, principal Suman Lata said the principles of Swadeshi, Swachhata and Sarvodaya have become all the more relevant in the present world. Dr Lovepreet Singh Gill from the Health Department told students about health. Teachers and students took oath to follow the path of non-violence. OC/